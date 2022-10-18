Kasey Damori Announces Bid for College Board of Trustees

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Board of Trustees (Board) at Western Wyoming Community College (Western). The Board requires leaders that will ensure the college remains accessible and responsive to the people they serve- you.



I am a strategic leader and trusted advocate, passionate about the success of Western as it pertains to students, faculty and staff, and our community. I will be a thoughtful and well-informed trustee supporting the college’s mission, vision, guiding principles, and goals for student success while always considering my stakeholders’ needs.



I am a Sweetwater County native, Rock Springs High School graduate, and Western alumni. My roots are here, and my husband and I are proud to be raising our teenage daughter in such a supportive and close-knit community. I have 12 years of experience in higher education, including several leadership and administrative roles. Having served on many institutional, statewide, and national committees and task forces, I comprehensively understand community colleges’ role in our society.



I currently work as the Senior Instructional Designer for an online program management company while I finish my PhD in Higher Education Administration through the University of Wyoming. I am an educator. You are voting for students, faculty and staff, and the community by voting for me. I look forward to serving you and welcome any questions, comments, or concerns.

