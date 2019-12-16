Katherine E. Forman (November 29, 1937 – December 12, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Katherine E. Forman, 82, passed away December 12, 2019 at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a former resident of Evanston, WY.

Katherine was born November 29, 1937 in Casper, WY, the daughter of Earl Simons and Virginia Brown Simons. She attended schools in Evanston and graduated from Evanston High School.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Katherine enjoyed reading western books and watching western movies. She also loved doing crafts.

Survivors include her son Joe Barden of Great Falls, Montana; sisters Betty Johnson and husband Paul of Rock Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband George Forman, parents Earl & Virginia Simons, and son Floyd Garcia.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Evanston Cemetery, Evanston, WY.

