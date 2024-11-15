Katherine “Kitty” Suzanne Arnoldi (February 12, 1939 – November 10, 2024)

Katherine “Kitty” Suzanne Arnoldi, 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River. She was a 53-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Cody, Green River and Casper.

She was born February 12, 1939 in Casper, the daughter of “G.O.” Gwendolyn Burridge and Alice Katherine Byrnes.

Kitty attended schools in Casper and was a 1957 graduate of Natrona High School.

She worked for the Honorable Alice K. Burridge as a court clerk for five years.

Kitty married Loy A. Arnoldi October 20, 1959 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death March 27, 2024.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and she taught faith formation for many years;

Kitty was a member and volunteer for United Way, she served as president of Little League Baseball, Senior League Baseball; campaign manager for many people she was an active party member.

She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren, she never missed a sporting event for her children or grandchildren. She also enjoyed hunting big game, cooking for her family and making all the special holiday meals for them.

Survivors include two sons, John Arnoldi and wife Mary of Bigfork, Montana, and Dan Arnoldi and wife Kayci of Rock Springs; one daughter, Mary Murphy and husband Mark of Salt Lake City; two brothers, Tom Burridge of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Michael Burridge and wife Brenda of Vinton, Ohio; one sister, Sarah Conrad of Bigfork, Montana; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, “G.O.” Gwendolyn and Alice Burridge; seven brothers, Jack, Dean, Jerry, Gene, Donald, Jim, and Larry; and two sisters, Maricolleen and Evelyn.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Kitty’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming and Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 South Center Street, Casper. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2024 at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper. Graveside services and interment will be in the Wyoming Memorial Gardens, Old Yellowstone Highway, Casper.

A celebration of Life will be held in Rock Springs at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center for all their love and kindness.

