Katherine Larsen (April 10, 1956 – February 8, 2023)

Katherine Larsen, 66, passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 8.

She had lived in Colorado and other towns in Wyoming; but for the past 38 years, she was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kathy was born on April 10, 1956, in Sterling, Colorado, to Albert and Beulah (Gehle) Klinzmann.

Kathy was a 1974 graduate of Sterling High School. She earned her Associates Degree at Northeastern Junior College, her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting at the University of Northern Colorado, and her Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Wyoming.

She married James Ottman in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1981. He passed away in 2011. Kathy married Michael Larsen on April 6, 2013, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Kathy worked as an accountant for Bridger Coal Company for 38 years and retired January 31, 2023. She was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

The things that were important to Kathy were her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, her church, her family, and her dogs.

Kathy is survived by her husband Michael Larsen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her step-sons and their families: Jamie and wife Cindy Ottman of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jesse and wife Connie Ottman of Alliance, Nebraska; one brother, Mark Klinzmann of Sterling, Colorado; one sister, Gwen Duncan and husband Tim of Sterling, Colorado; one niece and three nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Cremation has taken place. A Rite of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 23, 2023 the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.