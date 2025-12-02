Kathleen Alice Kissinger (October 24, 1953 – November 30, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kathleen Alice Kissinger, 72 a beloved mother, grandmother and sister, devoted nurse, and cherished friend, who left this world on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

Kathleen was born October 24, 1953, in Fall River, Massachusetts; the daughter of the late Timothy Coppinger and Yvonne Corbin Coppinger.

Kathleen’s life was a testament to caring and dedication. She attended schools in Massachusetts and graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s. Her passion for helping others led her to pursue a career in nursing, ultimately earning her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. As a nurse, Kathleen touched countless lives, providing comfort and care to those in their times of need.

Survivors include husband, Terri Kissinger of Rock Springs; one son, Jeremiah Rhodes of Taunton, Massachusetts; two daughters, Diane Sunderland of Dighton, Massachusetts, Rebecca Surette of Taunton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Brianna, Abigail, Andrew, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Halle and Lila; her two sisters, Judith Lachance of Dighton, Massachusetts, Louise Guglielmo of Somerset, Massachusetts; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Yvonne Coppinger.

Kathleen’s legacy is one of compassion, resilience, and love, a love that extended not only to her family but also to everyone lucky enough to cross her path. She leaves behind a community that is richer for having known her.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

May her soul find peace and her memory continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.