Kathleen Frances Morrison (June 30, 1952 – July 17, 2024)

Kathleen Frances Morrison, 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2024. She was a resident of Farson, Wyoming for 30 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kathy was born June 30, 1952 in Sioux City, South Dakota the daughter of Robert W. and Bernice (Bickett) Jorgensen.

Kathy attended schools in Lennox and went on to attend Black Hills State University where she met the love of her life Tom Morrison. Kathy and Tom married June 28, 1975 in Spearfish, South Dakota. They moved to Wyoming shortly after getting married and in 1992 they settled in Farson with their two girls.

Kathy worked for UPS delivering packages and eventually retired after 25 years of service. She also worked as a paraprofessional for several years at the Farson-Eden Elementary School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kathy was always a bright spot in everyone’s day, she was a light in a dark world. She loved to laugh, her smile and joy were contagious. Kathy was an excellent cook when friends and family visited, their bellies never left empty. She was a kind and loving person who always sought to make sure everyone was taken care of well, before taking care of her own needs.

Her greatest joy came from her love for her family, especially her grandkids. She lit up whenever they came to visit, so excited to shower them with love and affection.

Survivors include her daughters Jessica Murphy and husband Ty of Boulder, WY; Sarah Turner and husband Karson of Daniel, WY; two grandchildren Addie and Ryder; and her siblings Margaret Waterman of Spearfish, SD; Mary (Ted) Iverson of New Albany, IN; Robert A. (Cathy) Jorgensen of Lennox, SD; Donald (Joni) Jorgensen of Broomfield, CO; Jeanette Campbell of Montrose, CO; Micheal (Gayla) Jorgensen of Gillette, WY; David (Janice) Jorgensen of Sugarland, TX; and Dolly Jorgensen of Tea, SD.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Morrison and her parents Robert and Bernice Jorgensen.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.