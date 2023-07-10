Kathleen Hill Named at RS Main Street/URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Kathleen Hill as their Volunteer of the Month for June.

Hill has spent the last few months working with the URA on a number of community events. During the month of June, she was at the office volunteering her time to help with organizing, social media, graphic design, communications, along with a number of other “on the ground” tasks during the actual events.

Originally from Redlands, California, Hill has now called Rock Springs her home for last three years. Professionally, she has spent many years working towards medical school, having done 10+ years as a phlebotomist to pay her way through school. Hill ended up switching majors and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Public Health.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I’m thrilled to be part of the positive effects going on in town,” Hill commented. “My heart is full, simply from volunteer experiences like with the local STCC cat rescue, our downtown Blessing Box, and – very dear to my heart – the first ever Rock Springs Pride Fest. I hope to be able to do much more as I continue connecting with the people in our community.”