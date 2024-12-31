Kathleen “Kathie” Larsen McFarlane (February 15, 1952 – December 27, 2024)

Kathleen “Kathie” Larsen McFarlane, 72, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2024, in Evanston, Wyoming.

Born in Salina, Utah, on February 15, 1952; the daughter of Lowell Swan and Gatha Ellett Larsen. Kathie graced the world with her vibrant spirit and passion for life.

Kathie grew up in Utah, graduating from Monticello High School in 1970. Her thirst for knowledge led her to earn an Associate’s degree from Snow College, followed by Bachelor’s Degree from Utah State University. Kathie furthered her education at Brigham Young University earning a Master’s degree, nurturing a lifelong love for learning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A dedicated educator, Kathie began her career as a Physical Education and Health Teacher in Utah, where she also coached volleyball, basketball, and dance teams over a decade. She continued to inspire countless students for 23 years as a Guidance Counselor at South Sevier High School, Star Valley High School, and Rock Springs High School until her retirement in June 2018.

Kathie was an active member of the National Education Association for 33 years and touched many lives through her work. She was known for her kind heart, devotion to her students, and dedication to education.

Outside of her professional life, Kathie’s interests were as vibrant as her personality. Kathie’s first love was supporting her grandkids in all their events and activities. She was passionate about gardening, loved surrounding herself with flowers, and relished hiking adventures that took her back to nature with her close friends. A lover of the outdoors and selfies, Kathie created cherished memories visiting family and friends in Southern Utah, watching college sports events, and enjoying annual cousin getaways. Her enthusiasm extended to the NFL, where she was an ardent fan. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved her calling in the primary as a nursery leader.

Kathie is survived by her loving daughter Heidi Caudell and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her cherished brothers John Larsen and wife Deb of Lander, Wyoming; Lloyd Larsen and wife Becky of Lander, Wyoming; five adored grandchildren, Bailey McFarlane, Brinlee McFarlane and fiancé Bricen; Jayson Caudell; Alexis Caudell and boyfriend Nathan, and Olivia Fletcher. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who felt like family who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.

In passing, Kathie joins her husband Hardy Nyle McFarlane, parents Lowell Swan and Gatha Larsen, two brothers Douglas and Sheldon Larsen, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will take place one hour prior to services.

For her friends and family in the Richfield area, a viewing will be held Thursday January 9, 2025 from 6-8 p.m. at the Springer Turner Funeral Home in Richfield, Utah.

A separate service will take place on Friday January 10, 2025 at 1 p.m. in Bicknell, Utah at the Thurber Ward Building. Viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with final interment at the Bicknell Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Kathie’s memory be made to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union for the Kathie McFarlane Education Scholarship fund.

Condolences can be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Kathie’s legacy of love, laughter, and learning will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.