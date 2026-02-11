Kathleen Marie Miller (November 15, 1947 – February 8, 2026)

Kathleen Marie Miller, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness Sunday, February 8th, 2026, at her residence in Green River, at the age of 78. Born on Saturday, November 15th, 1947, in Green River, Kathleen was the beloved daughter of the late Bruce Matthew King and Evelyn Price.

Kathleen attended local schools where she developed lifelong friendships and a love for her Wyoming roots. On April 1, 1982, she married the love of her life, Darrel Miller, in a memorable ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure.

A devoted homemaker, Kathleen dedicated her life to her family, instilling values of love and togetherness. She was deeply involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, often found cheering them on at their races or sharing the serene joy of fishing and hunting trips.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kathleen had a passion for bingo and was an avid fan of stock car racing, never missing an opportunity to watch her favorite racers, especially when they included her kids and grandkids. She found peace in simple pleasures, like taking long drives with her dogs, savoring the beauty of the Wyoming landscape.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her surviving family, including her devoted husband, Darrel Miller of Green River; her four children: sons Russell Yeager of Gillette; Ron Yeager of Denver, Colorado; Justen Yeager of Green River; and daughter Maxine Yeager of Green River. She is also survived by her loving brother, Jeff King of Rock Springs, and four sisters: Penny Bird of Green River; Lorraine Sisneros of New Mexico; Cindy Wood of Green River; and Rebecca Palmer of Green River.

Kathleen’s legacy of love extends to her eleven cherished grandchildren: Katie Thayne, Blake Johnson, Riley Yeager, Skyler Taggart, Ashley Yeager, Evelyn Yeager, Braxton Yeager, Bryson Yeager, Kezley Yeager, Brastin Yeager, and Keyan Yeager; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Molly Mayes; Reagan Thayne; Charlee Johnson; Everett Johnson; Jensyn Yeager; J. D. Taggert; Jaxon Taggert; Jayce Taggert; Jett Taggert; several nieces and nephews. Her family was her world, and her memory will live on in their hearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mike King, one sister, Bonnie Pulley and her grandson Jake Taggert.

In accordance with her wishes, following cremation, there will be no services. The family invites those who knew and loved her to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Kathleen Miller’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her, leaving behind a legacy of love and the joy she brought to each day. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.