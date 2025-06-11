Kathleen Marie Tominc (June 14, 1948 – January 23, 2025)

Kathleen Marie Tominc, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Sage View Care Center where she had been a resident for the last few months. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, she died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 14, 1948 in Rock Springs to Emilio R. Costantino and Clementina Catherine Louise Maritano Costantino.

Kathleen was a 1966 graduate of Rock Springs High School and held three degrees from the University of Wyoming. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Psychology in 1970 and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in 1971 in Elementary Education. She returned to school and earned a Master of Arts in Educational Foundations in 1983. Kathleen was a member of Phi Beta Kappa., 2025

She married the love of her life Alan Tominc on September 6, 1969 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs.

She taught at St. Lawrence School in Laramie, Washington Elementary School in Rock Springs, and the Rock Springs Catholic School before spending 23 years as an instructor at Western Wyoming Community College, retiring in 2000.

She was a long-time member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, and she was passionately involved in numerous ministries of the church throughout her life. She was certified in Pastoral Ministry from Loyola University in New Orleans in 2001. She professed the Secular Franciscan Order in 2003.

Kathleen’s life was enriched by her love of quilting, gardening, enjoying the great outdoors, and spending precious moments with her family and friends. She would often say, “working in dirt was therapy” for her.

Kathleen had an enormous heart and was willing to help anyone and everyone in need.

She is survived by her husband Alan Tominc of Rock Springs; one son, Tracy Tominc and wife Heather from Maui, Hawaii and the Rim; one daughter, Tina Saxowsky and husband Marc from Puyallup, Washington; four grandsons, Dominic Saxowsky and Riley Saxowsky from Puyallup, Washington and Trace Tominc and Gage Tominc from Maui, Hawaii and the Rim; two brothers, John Rocco Costantino and wife Becky of Rock Springs and Paul Costantino of Mesquite, Nevada; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five infant children, Catherine, John, Paul, Sarah, and Angela.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 20, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Kathleen’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County; 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the Holy Spirit Catholic Community Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Kathleen will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for her enduring spirit, compassion, and devotion to family and education. May she rest in peace.