Kathleen May Barden (February 21, 1963 – September 20, 2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen “Kathy” May Barden, 62, a cherished wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who left us on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Intermountain Health in Murray, Utah. She was a 13 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Green River and Mountain View.

She was born on the beautiful winter morning of February 21, 1963, Kathleen’s life was a testament to love, adventure, and enduring family bonds.

Kathy married the love of her life August 30, 1988 in Portland, Oregon.

Kathleen known affectionately to many as Kathy, spent her early years in Rock Springs, attending local schools and graduating in 1981. Her life was forever intertwined with the community she loved so dearly.

Kathy dedicated a significant portion of her professional life to serving others with kindness and dedication. For over a decade, she welcomed customers with a warm smile as a stock room associate at Ross, and she spent another eleven fulfilling years working as a phlebotomist for SST Testing. Her dedication and compassion touched the lives of many she encountered.

Kathy was a vibrant member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, where she formed lifelong friendships and made cherished memories. Her adventurous spirit shone brightly in her love for riding Harley motorcycles with her devoted husband, Kenneth L. Barden, exploring the great outdoors, and traveling to new places. Kathy’s heart belonged to her family, and there was nothing she treasured more than spending time with her beloved grandchildren, camping, and enjoying the simple joys of life together.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Barden of Rock Springs; her mother, Rosie Carson of Rock Springs; two sons, Hank Barden and his wife Angie, and Milles Barden and his wife Kristina, all of Rock Springs; one brother, Andy Carson of Rock Springs; five sisters: Vicky Carson, Angela Gomez, and Christie Carson, all of Rock Springs, Cecelia Wyatt of Layton, Utah, Lily Knight of St. Louis, Missouri, and Margie Riddle of Buffalo; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will forever hold her in their hearts.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Henry Carson; one brother, Johnny Carson.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Kathy’s memory to the American Legion Auxiliary, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, an organization close to her heart.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Her absence is deeply felt, but her spirit lives on in the memories we hold and the love she planted in all our hearts.

Condolences may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com where her friends and family are invited to leave messages of love, remembrance, and comfort.

May her adventurous spirit and kindness continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, dear Kathy.