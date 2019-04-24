Kathleen Phelps Mallery (December 29, 1927 – April 13, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Kathleen Phelps Mallery, 91, of Green River, Wyoming died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on December 29, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of George Phelps and Annie Tingey.

Kathy attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a high school graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1946.

She married David Mallery on June 8, 1963 in Green River, Wyoming.

Kathy was employed by the Golden Hour Senior Center as a cook for 12 years and also was a switchboard operator for the Union Pacific Rail Road.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Her interests included spending time with her family and friends, playing cards especially pinochle, camping, crafting, TOPS #107, dancing, animals and being a tomboy. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed listening to music.

Survivors include her husband, two sons, Carl Morgan and wife Beki of Green River, Wyoming, Robert Morgan and wife Dorothy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Susan Semon of Green River, Wyoming and Karen Wayment and husband Jeff of Slaterville, Utah, one brother George Edward Phelps and wife Carolyn of Layton, Utah, 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Fern Ann Cattles, two brothers Merrill Phelps and wife Carrie and Jerry Phelps, two grandchildren, Joseph Lee Handley and Lynn Faye Moore.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted at 11 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

