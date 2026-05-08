Kathleen Yori (February 8, 1950 – May 3, 2026)

Kathleen Yori, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, at the age of 76. Born on Wednesday, February 8th, 1950, in Marion, Massachusetts, Kathleen was the cherished daughter of Ceasar and Annie Fernandes.

She found love and companionship in her marriage to David Yori, with whom she shared many wonderful years until his passing on August 10, 2019, in Rock Springs. Together, they built a beautiful life, full of love and cherished memories.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband David, her mother and father-in-law, and her seven brothers and four sisters. Despite this loss, her strength and spirit endured, leaving a lasting legacy.

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She is survived by her dear sister, Akeeyah D’Affonso of Carver, Massachusetts, as well as her goddaughter, Sara Goldsby of Columbia, South Carolina. Her memory is further cherished by many nieces and nephews.

A devoted member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Kathleen’s faith was a guiding light throughout her life, providing comfort and inspiration to all who knew her. Her commitment to her faith and her community was evident to everyone she encountered.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family invites friends and loved ones to leave condolences and remembrances at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Kathleen will always be remembered for her determined spirit, her unwavering strength, and the love she shared with those around her. Her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her.