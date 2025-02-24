Kathrine Pualani ‘Deja’ Franklin (April 15, 1992 – February 19, 2025)

Kathrine Pualani ‘Deja’ Franklin, 32, passed away February 19, 2025 in Green River following a tragic accident. She was a resident of Wyoming for the last 17 years and former resident of Beaumont, Texas.

Deja was born April 15, 1992 in Honolulu, Hawaii; the daughter of Isaac Mirafuentes and Cilliann Toyama. At the age of four, Deja was adopted by John Franklin and Patricia Baldwin.

She attended schools in Texas and Wyoming. Deja was a 2010 graduate of Green River High School.

Deja met the love of her life, Michael Velazquez, in 2010 and have spent the last 15 years together.

She was a hardworking and industrious young woman. At various times, she was employed by Castle Rock Convalescent Center, YMCA Daycare, Daytyme Child Center, Walk-n-Roll Daycare, and Loaf’n’Jug. In 2022, she joined the staff of Desert View Eye Care Center as a technician. Last year, she was promoted to optician. Wherever she worked, Deja was loved by the children, parents and patients for her friendliness, can-do attitude, genuine smile, and her wonderful hugs.

Deja worked hard and played hard. She loved the Wyoming outdoors, and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, target shooting, listening to music, singing, dancing and playing catcher in the co-ed softball league with Mike. Her favorite game was cornhole, and she could often be found tossing bean bags with family and friends. She is remembered by her friends and family as sweet, amazing, devoted family member, generous friend, kind, compassionate, beautiful soul, and for her whole-hearted contagious laugh!

She truly excelled as a mother and partner. She loved her children fiercely, and enthusiastically spent time doing crafts, projects and school work with them. Deja loved styling Maleea’s hair and watching Damien play soccer. Mike and Deja loved singing together in the kitchen, while he made culinary creations, and she explored her adventurous tastebuds.

In 2017, Deja, Mike, and Maleea traveled to Hawaii seeking to building connections with her birth family. Dustin Mokulehua, her brother, moved from Hawaii to Green River last year to be closer to Deja.

Survivors include one daughter, Maleea Velazquez; one son, Damien Velazquez; her mother, Patricia Bailey of Jackson; birth mother, Cilliann of Honolulu, Hawaii; father, John Franklin of Wisconsin; partner, Michael Velazquez of Green River; four sisters, Kelly Dosch of Las Vegas, Nevada, Danielle Franklin of Beaumont, Texas, Kathleen Taggart and husband Skyler of Gillette, and Kristine Franklin of Rock Springs; four brothers, Desmond Toyama of Las Vegas, Nevada; Dustin Mokulehua of Rock Springs, Kevin Franklin of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Carlos Bailey of Las Vegas, Nevada; mother-in-law at heart, Janet Bowlin of Green River; sister-in-law at heart, Elyse Velazquez of Green River; four nieces, Aishalei, Aizalynn, Taylor, and Shaylie; two nephews, Ryker, and Cooper; best furry friend, Boomer; as well as several other extended family members.

Deja was preceded in death by her birth father, Isaac Mirafuentes; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kindness shown, prayers offered, meals, friendship, love and support given by the community. A special thank you to Mrs. McCully, Mrs. Ivie and all of the staff at Monroe Elementary School; Dr. Amasa and Amy Mecham.

Following cremation, services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.