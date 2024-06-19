Kathryn S. Killpack Tarter (February 3, 1928 – June 16, 2024)

Kathryn S. Killpack Tarter, 96, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 16, 2024 at the Villa in Green River, Wyoming. She was born on February 3, 1928 in Castle Dale, Utah.

She graduated from South Emery High School in Ferron, Utah. She was quite the tennis player back in the day. After moving to Green River, she fell in love with the sport of golf and won many tournaments around the state.

She worked at Stauffer Chemical as a receptionist for many years. After she retired, she worked for Green River High School as a study hall teacher and earned the reputation of the “no-nonsense, follow-the-rules” teacher. She was tough but she enjoyed the students. She was a feisty force of nature that enjoyed her family and friends on and off the golf course and at the Senior Center.

Preceded in death by her first husband W June Killpack in1966; and husband of 40 years, Raymond A. Tarter; her parents Glendon Ware and Ida Elizabeth Snow; her siblings, Virginia Snow, Imogene Snow Wright, Stanley, Boyd and Mack Snow.

She is survived by her four children; Pamella Lucas, her three children Rob (Kari) Mulinix; Mike Mulinix (deceased) and Janae (Mike) Schumacher and families; Gary (Barbara) Killpack, his nine children Misty Killpack, Aaron (Kimberly) Killpack, Byron (Allison) Killpack, Alma (Candace) Killpack, Kim (Jeff) Wilson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Killpack, Nathan (Brynn) Killpack, Jared (Danielle) Killpack, Joseph (Stacie) Killpack and families; Kada (Mark) Stoddard, her three children, Brent (Dena) Wilde, Bevan (Darcy) Wilde, Jeremy (Jessica) Wilde and families; Sandra (Rocky) Inman, her three children, Dusty (Lucella) Inman, Denim (Amanda) Inman, Sara (Miguel) Camacho and families; sister-law Nancy (Denny) Carlson and families.

She also leaves behind 52 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.

The family would publicly like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Susan Crofutt and the staff at The Villa for their love, care and laughter they so graciously and generously gave to our Mom. You kept her on her toes. She truly loved you all.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.