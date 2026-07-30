Kaylee Marie Day (Anderson/Baird) (July 31, 1988 – July 18, 2026)

Kaylee Marie was born July 31, 1988 in Draper, Utah to Kenny and Tomi Day. She passed away peacefully on July 18, 2026 surrounded by her loving family.

Kaylee was preceded in death by her older brother Devin Jack, and her son Devin Cru.

She is survived by her parents Kenny and Tomi Day; her children Berkley, Poppy and Wells and her step children Brenton and Paris Baird; her siblings: John (Lauren) Day, Taryn (Dustin) Dipo, Shayne (Alexis) Day, Jake (Meagan) Day and Chase Day; and by all nine of her sweet and adored nieces and nephews: (Shilo, Tatum, Zion, Ryker, Cohen, Cruz, Navy, Tage and Charlie). She also leaves behind her loving, wonderful, supportive partner Robert Thompson, of Rock Springs.

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Kaylee had many great loves in her life. They included her family, the outdoors, fishing, camping and outdoor sports. She loved horses and dogs and spent some time working as a trainer of both. She was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. She loved living in Wyoming and fishing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which was where she said she was able to find the greatest peace in her life.

Services will be held on Kaylee’s birthday, July 31, 2026. In lieu of a viewing, a memorial reception will be held from 5-6 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at LDS Church House, 13085 So. 300 E., Draper, Utah

She will be greatly missed. Her passing will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.