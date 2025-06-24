Keeler Named New Athletic Director at Farson-Eden High School

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School has named Wendy Keeler as its new athletic director, bringing more than 25 years of experience in education and a decade of coaching to the leadership position.

A native of Meeteetse, Keeler’s small-town roots and wide-ranging background as a coach, educator, parent, and volunteer make her a natural fit to lead Farson-Eden’s athletic programs. For Keeler, it’s not just about competition—it’s about community, character, and long-term growth.

“I have been an educator over 25 years and a coach for the last 10 years,” Keeler said. “Being a coach has helped prepare me for my new role by helping me understand the responsibilities of a coach, everything from the paperwork of bus requests, itineraries, preparing practice plans, to supervising a group of athletes.”

Keeler emphasized that her time in the classroom has been just as critical in preparing for this transition. “As an educator, I also developed communication skills while working with administrators, parents, other staff members, and students,” she said. “All of these experiences have prepared me for the role of athletic director.”

Growing up in Meeteetse, Keeler understands the demands and importance of multi-sport participation in smaller schools.

“Volleyball wasn’t my favorite sport but I played so we would have enough to have a team,” she said. “I understand how many hats students are asked to wear and understand they are under a lot of pressure when they are involved in so many things.”

She hopes to foster a culture that “both encourages participation as well as supports it,” while also recognizing how athletics bring the community together.

Keeler brings a unique perspective to her new role—one informed by both coaching and parenting athletes.

“Having been on both sides of the court as a coach and a parent, I understand how crucial the parent-coach relationship is to the team,” she said. “I hope to help build a positive culture that is inclusive of parents and create a safe environment for our athletes to learn, grow, make mistakes, take risks, and thrive.”

Farson-Eden’s offense huddles up during a game against the Riverside Rebels in 2019. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack.

Character development will be a cornerstone of her leadership. Quoting Duke University Women’s Basketball Coach Kara Lawson, Keeler said, “Life doesn’t just get easier, those who are successful just get better at doing hard things.”

She believes athletics instill critical life values, including perseverance, teamwork, mental toughness, and goal setting.

“Athletes learn how to set goals, train, try, fail, analyze, adjust and try again,” Keeler said. “They face fears and frustrations but figure out the next best action, and keep fighting. Teamwork is especially important in almost all careers today. In job interviews, employers want to know if applicants have developed skills to work on teams, respect others, and resolve conflicts. Mental toughness, perseverance, goal setting, and teamwork are important values that I feel are crucial to lifelong success.”

Keeler also stressed that academics and behavior will remain high priorities for student-athletes.

“Our coaches and athletic program emphasise that our students are students first then athletes,” she said. “Coaches expect them to be leaders and role models in our school and community.”

For Keeler, a successful athletic program isn’t measured solely in wins and losses.

“In a small school, a successful athletic program goes beyond just wins and losses—it will have a positive impact on the lives of the athletes,” she said.

Her short-term goals include fostering a safe and supportive team culture.

“An environment where it is safe to try new things, fail, and be supported to try again,” she explained.

Long-term, she hopes to develop more coaches and build consistency across programs. But Keeler acknowledged the unique challenges Farson-Eden faces.

“Two of our biggest challenges are shrinking class sizes and finding qualified coaches who have the time and flexibility to coach,” she said. “Some of our veteran coaches are retiring and replacing them is hard, especially in a small town.”

Keeler strongly supports multi-sport participation. “Skills an athlete learns in one sport just makes them a stronger athlete in another,” she said.

She also sees value in mentorship and student leadership. “Our student-athletes have a chance to be positive role models and leaders in our small school and have personal relationships with our younger students,” she said.

Looking ahead, Keeler hopes to uphold Farson-Eden’s competitive edge while emphasizing integrity.

“I want Farson-Eden athletics to continue to be known to produce competitive and upstanding athletes,” she said.

After 11 years teaching first grade in Farson and 10 years coaching, Keeler sees this as a natural next step in continuing to support the students and families she already knows so well.

“I truly care about our kids as students, athletes, and as growing young people,” she said. “I am excited to continue to support the students in this community, and to maintain and strengthen our athletic program so they can have the same opportunities as I did growing up in a small town.”