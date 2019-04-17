Keeping Downtown Beautiful: Women’s Club Donates to URA

ROCK SPRINGS– The Women’s Club of Rock Springs recently gave the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency $300 for flowers in Downtown.

They also gave $500 towards the Downtown Mural Project.

“We are so grateful for their continuing support,” Main Street Manager Chad Banks said. “Organizations like the Women’s Club of Rock Springs know how important it is to keep Downtown beautiful.”

The Downtown Mural Project is still accepting donations. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2KMu1UD or stop by the URA office, 603 South Main Street.