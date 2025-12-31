Keith Allen Martinez (June 16, 1972 – December 26, 2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Keith Allen Martinez, a cherished son, brother, partner, and friend.

He was born on Friday, June 16, 1972, in Roosevelt, Utah; the son of David Martinez Sr. and Angela “Angie” G. Martinez. Keith departed this life on Friday, December 26, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, where he resided for the past several years. He was 53 years old.

Keith spent his formative years attending schools in Rock Springs.

Over his lifetime, he dedicated 40 years to the music that he loved.

For the last seven years, Keith passionately owned and operated UpFresh Media in Portland, where he made a significant impact in the community. A talented musician, Keith was respected as a bassist, guitarist, and drummer. His passion for music extended beyond his performances with his personal band, Zenitram, as he generously shared his skills by mentoring young musicians and artists throughout the community.

Survivors include his mother, Angela G. Martinez and her fiance Dean Halverson, both of Rock Springs; one brother, David Martinez Jr.; one sister, Anna Cooper of Rock Springs; life partner, Jeannie Kennedy of Portland, Oregon; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, David A. Martinez; his paternal grandfather Melaquis Martinez; paternal grandmother, Mary Nelson, his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Claudina Martinez; two sisters who died in infancy, Judy and Vera Martinez.

In honor of his love for all living beings, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Keith’s name to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday, January 10, 2025 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive; Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Keith’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He touched many lives with his kindness, creativity, and optimism.

Friends and family are invited to share their condolences and fond memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

May he rest in peace.