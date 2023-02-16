Keith J. Kennison (January 17, 1951 – February 15, 2023)

Keith J. Kennison, 72, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 50 years and former resident of Idaho.

He was born January 17, 1951 in Wendell, Idaho; the son of David Carl Kennison and Zella Helen Reddick Kennison.

Mr. Kennison attended schools in Richfield Idaho and was a 1969 graduate of Richfield High School.

He married Karen Marie McRoberts June 16, 1969 in Richfield, Idaho.

Mr. Kennison worked for The Jim Bridger Power Plant for 30 years and retired in April 2013 as a Mechanic and Certified Welder.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151 and was a Golden Eagle; Boilermakers Local #182 for 12 years and UWUA Local #127 for 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family; fishing with his son; camping; hunting; bowling; playing guitar; pinochle and an avid San Francisco 49ers football fan.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Karen Marie Kennison of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Keith D. Kennison and wife Lisa of Loveland, Colorado; two daughters, Michelle Bennett and husband Rick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Becci Messick and husband Brad of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four brothers, Al Kennison and wife Connie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gary Kennison and wife Valerie of Buhl, Idaho; Jim Kennison and wife Tonette of Richfield, Idaho; Douglas Kennison and wife Cindy of Buhl, Idaho; three sisters, Lonetta Breshears of Cascade, Idaho; Kathy Archibald and husband Virgil of Buhl, Idaho; Cammie Garner and companion Mike of Twin Falls, Idaho; twelve grandchildren, Zachary Kennison and wife Katie; Riley Kennison; Brady Kennison; Avry Kennison; Kassidee Brown; KC Brown; Andy Messick; Delanie Messick; Skylar Messick; Canyon Messick; Nikki Reed and husband Rex; Alyssa Muniz and husband Holdin; five great-grandchildren, Ryland Brown; Jaelee Messick; Ryker Reed; Haisley Reed Taytum Reed; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Betty McRoberts; one brother, Dick Kennison; one grandson, Chance Messick.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Keith’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday March 4, 2023 at American Legion, Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.