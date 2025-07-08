Keith Wayne Collins (October 19, 1949 – July 4, 2025)

Keith Wayne Collins, 75, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 4, 2025 at his home.

He was born October 19, 1949, in Ord, Nebraska; the son of Marvin Keith Collins and Evelyn Page Collins. He lived a life full of love, laughter, and passion. He made his home in McKinnon, where he spent his final years surrounded by his family and the natural beauty he cherished.

He married Carol Trimpe August 1969 in Denver and they had three children from this union and later divorced.

He later married Jamie Anderson March 17, 2006 in Atlantic City.

Keith grew up in Ord, Nebraska, attending the local schools and graduating from Ord High School in 1968. Continuing his education, he attended Tech Western Tech, eventually embarking on a career as a mechanic. Keith dedicated 20 years to Union Pacific Railroad, where he worked with diligence and integrity until his retirement in 1999.

Those who knew Keith remember him as a man of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he found great joy in NASCAR. He was also an enthusiastic reader of western novels and had a deep-seated love for farming, where he embraced his passion for “playing in the dirt.” In addition to his personal interests, Keith was a proud member of the Gold Prospecting of America, where he formed lasting friendships with fellow enthusiasts.

Survivors included his beloved wife, Jamie Collins of McKinnon; three sons, Ryan Collins (Barb) of Ames, Nebraska, Tom Irwin Jr. (April) of New River, Arizona, and Jarrod Irwin of Clarksville, Tennessee; three daughters, Daphne Palmer (Rich) of Rock Springs, Michelle Spaulding (Patrick) of Layton, Utah, and Ginger Ochoa (Andy) of Clarksville, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, Nichole France (Brad), Justin Palmer, Kaden Palmer (Brook), Jordan Spaulding (Jesi), Sydnee Spaulding and companion Cory Eddings, Kolby Collins (Cortney), Kris Collins and fiancée MacKenzie Wagner, Kolten Collins, Tom Irwin Jr. (April), and Jarrod Irwin; seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn Spaulding, BettyAnne France, Copen Palmer, Kason Collins, Layton Collins, Andrew Irwin, and Cory Irwin; several cousins and his beloved fur babies, Barney, Fergus, George, Grace, Lucy, and Spring.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Evelyn Collins.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in Keith’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, located at 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Keith’s warmth, wit, and wisdom will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His family invites friends and loved ones to express their condolences and share fond memories by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Here, his spirit will live on in the stories and memories shared by those who loved him.

May Keith rest in eternal peace, his spirit forever soaring in the vastness of the Wyoming skies he held so dear.