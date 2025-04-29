Kelli Yancey is the New Chief Nursing Officer at Aspen Mountain Medical Center

ROCK SPRINGS — Aspen Mountain Medical Center announces the promotion of Kelli Yancey to the Chief Nursing Officer role.

Kelli Yancey, MSN, RN, earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Texas A&M University and started her nursing career at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. She spent a year and a half in the emergency room in Lubbock before transitioning into an endoscopy unit where she was a charge nurse for five years. Yancey moved to Rock Springs four years ago and became an integral member of the Pre-Op and PACU teams at Aspen. She has slowly increased her responsibilities to include oversight of Rick Management, Compliance, Quality Management, Grievances, and Nursing Informatics. She’s earned her Master’s degree in Nursing Informatics from Walden University.

As a Chief Nursing Officer, Yancey will oversee Quality, Risk, Compliance, Informatics, Nursing, Radiology, Laboratory, and Pharmacy.

“I’m excited to continue improvement initiatives and help shape the best culture possible,” Yancey said to Aspen Mountain Medical Center. “It’s all about increasing our services and ensuring we provide the best care for our community.”