Kelly Gene Melvin (April 15, 1974 – January 14, 2025)

Kelly Gene Melvin, 50, passed away on January 14, 2025. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the last 44 years.

He was born on April 15, 1974 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, the son of Darrell Gene Melvin and Dorris (Croley) Melvin.

Kelly grew up Southern Baptist and was a Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout, he loved adventure and the outdoors.

He graduated high school with the class of 1992 before attending the South Dakota School of Mines.

Kelly was the Owner and CEO of his own construction management company for the last 19 years of his life.

He had a love for boating, aviation, classic cars, and basically anything with a motor that he could work on and drive.

Survivors include his mother Doris Melvin of Lubbock, TX; son Garrett Layne Melvin of Green River, WY; sister Michelle Melvin of Lubbock, TX; chosen little sister Mandi Lipka of Beaumont, TX; several aunts, uncles & cousins; step-children he kept close; and many close friends that he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Roscoe and Ramona Melvin, father Darrel Melvin, and aunt Beckie Melvin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Sweetwater Events Complex (Small Hall), 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Kelly’s name to Boy Scout troop 312 or Sweetwater Search and Rescue.

The family also requests that you share any pictures, videos, memories, or stories you may have of Kelly here: at www.foxfh.com.