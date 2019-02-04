Kelly Kerr ( March 7, 1967 – January 26, 2019)

PINEDALE — Kelly Kerr, 51 years old, passed away peacefully in her home in Pinedale, WY on January 26, 2019 from complications related to ovarian cancer.

Kelly was born March 7, 1967 in San Jose, California to Ralph and Nancy Ferguson. Growing up in the Bay Area instilled in her, a love for the sun, the sand and the waves, that continued throughout her entire life.

She graduated from Blackford High School and continued her education, as she would proudly say, in “The School of Life”. Although she would never claim an “official career”, she tried her hand at countless professions.

Luckily for everyone fortunate enough to taste her creations, she found her passion and expressed her creativity through cuisine. She absolutely loved to share her excitement for food with loved ones and could often be found, surrounded by family and friends, indulging in a belly filling feast!

Kelly had a gift for creating beautiful art of all kinds, loved to garden, anything on The Food Network, tasty beverages with friends, and had a passion for the outdoors (as long as it involved sitting in the sun, by a body of water and possibly catching some fish).

Some would say that Kelly was successful at anything she put her mind to, but those who knew her best, know she believed that her greatest accomplishment in life, were Her Girls.

Fifty-one years wasn’t enough time for Kelly to carry out her dreams and wishes, however it was certainly enough time for her to make an immeasurable impact on countless lives. She will always be remembered as a powerful mother, loyal friend, selfless being and a truly, beautiful soul.

Kelly is met in death by both her parents, her grandparents, many close friends as well as her only grandson, Layton.

She is survived by her five daughters, Ashley, Shelley, Katelyn, Mimi and Shanelle; her four granddaughters Kelcy, Kaley, Kendyl and Elizabeth; her two brothers Mike and Scott and two sisters Cathy and Nan.

Apart from blood relation, Kelly was surrounded by many amazing friends and community members who loved her dearly, and she, them.

A Celebration of Life for Kelly will be held Friday, February 8th at Rendezvous Point in PInedale from 4pm-6pm. Please come, join family and friends to commemorate a tremendous soul.