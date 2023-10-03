Kelly Lou Clark (July 11, 1962-September 30, 2023)

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. – Kelly Lou Clark, 61, passed away peacefully in her home in Grand Junction, Colo., Sept. 30, 2023.

Kelly was born in Lancaster, Calif., July 11, 1962 to Wanda and Carol Marvel. Although Kelly lived in several places, including Texas, Minnesota, Kansas, and Colorado; she was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

Kelly was a fantastic gardener and could grow anything indoors or out. She was particularly happy in Grand Junction maintaining a beautiful yard , garden, and numerous house plants. Kelly also really loved raising birds and raised exotic parrots in her younger years and most recently ducks and chickens. Kelly enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cards with friends, shopping, and spending time with her granddaughters.

Kelly was survived by her two children, Eric Christensen and Amber Malone; four granddaughters, Brittanie, Echo, Peyton, and Nala; three great grandchildren, Luna, Leon, and Alaia; and her two siblings Curtis Marvel and Jonna Marvel. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place and celebration of life will be determined at a later date.