Kelsey Earl Dennis (October 25, 1949 - July 13, 2025).

Kelsey Earl Dennis, 75, passed away on July 13, 2025, at his home in Yuma, Arizona. Kelsey was born on October 25, 1949, in Baker City, Oregon to Patricia Ruth Dennis and Kelsey Dale Dennis.

Kelsey was the oldest of four children. He attended schools in Baker City, and when he was 16, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was employed as a housing construction worker for several years. He enjoyed classic rock music, camping, hunting, fishing and taking his boat out at Coos Bay, Oregon, for peace and quiet during his early retirement years. He owned Ramblers Tavern in Yakima, Washington.

He is survived by his two children; daughter Trina Ann (Dennis) Brittain and son Kelsey Patrick Dennis, both of Rock Springs; one granddaughter Chantel Kathleen (Carmine) Lorenzo of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren, Madilyn Serene Tech and Mateo J Ezequiel Lorenzo, both of Oklahoma City; one brother Stephen Dennis of Durkee, Oregon; two sisters Linda Dennis Patton of Baker City, Oregon and Valerie Dennis Russell of Medical Springs, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudie, and his parents.

At his request, no services will be conducted.