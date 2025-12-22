Ken Jimenez, Sr. (June 23, 1952 - December 18, 2025).

Ken Jimenez, Sr., age 73, died on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at his home in Valley City, North Dakota under HIA Hospice Care.

Cremation has already taken place; a committal service with military honors is planned for June 23, 2026 at the Fargo National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ken’s name to the National Kidney Foundation or the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudmathias.com.

The son of Philip and Ruth Jimenez, Ken was born on June 23, 1952, in Tacoma, Washington. Ken attended Rubidoux High School in Riverside, California before joining the United States Marine Corps in 1969. The Marines recognized his trustworthiness and his talents in electronics and problem-solving, leading to work in cryptography, teletypes, and radio communications. Later, Ken began a long career in the telecommunications industry, working for Mountain Bell Telephone. His retirement from telecommunications led to a second career working for WYDOT. Throughout his life, Ken was a science-fiction movie buff. The process of film-making fascinated him, especially the behind-the-scenes work on movies. In earlier years, he was fond of gold prospecting, carpentry, metal detecting, exploring historical sites, working on cars, and target shooting.

Ken is survived by his brother Philip; sons, Kenneth Jr. and John; step-son Kevin; step-daughters Cammie and Lisa, and many nieces, nephews, grand-children, and friends. He is also survived by his cat Lily, who was a source of comfort in the difficult times during the end of his life.

He was preceded in death by his sister Donna; his wife Jo and daughter Rachael; his step-daughter Vickie, and his parents.

Those wishing to view a more detailed memorial page may visit https://kenjimenez.com/ken-jimenez-sr-1952-2025/