Kendra D. McCormick (November 18, 1962 – April 17, 2019)

SUPERIOR– Kendra D. McCormick, 56, of Superior, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She had been a resident of Superior for the past fifteen years and former resident of Rock Springs.

Kendra was born on November 18, 1962 in Manhattan, Montana, the daughter of Vernon Shorten and Lois Cain.

She attended schools in Manhattan, Montana and graduated from high school there.

Kendra married Kenneth McCormick in Mesquite, Nevada on March 18, 2006

Her interests included camping, riding 4-wheelers, horseback riding and boating.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her son Wyatt.

Survivors include her husband Kenny of Superior; one son Billy Peterson and wife Shavis of Rock Springs, Wyoming;her mother and step-father Lois Conrad and husband Frank of Willow Creek, Montana, Montana; one brother Kevin Shorten of Roundup, Montana; four sisters Kayleen Shorten of Roundup, Montana, Carolyn Lutes of Belgrade, Montana, Kim Shorten of Pocatello, Idaho and Tina Beckman of Belgrade, Montana; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Kenneth and Velma McCormick of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her son Wyatt and her father Vern.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Marsky Park (Ballpark) in Superior, Wyoming.