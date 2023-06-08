Kendra Jane Lewis (April 1, 1938 – June 6, 2023)

Kendra Jane Lewis, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Mission at Castle Rock in Green River for two years and former long-time resident of Jamestown, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lewis was born April 1, 1938, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Kenneth Peters and Essie Timothy.

She attended schools in Green River and was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Kendra married the love of her life Herbert Clarence Lewis April 6, 1957 in Green River. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2008.

She worked for Payless Drug for 30 years and retired in 2005.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Eastern Star.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Mrs. Lewis enjoyed spending time with her family and and visiting casinos with her husband.

Survivors include her two sons, Blaine Lewis and wife Lois of Green River, Wyoming; Gary Lewis of Green River, Wyoming and Companion Barbara “Bobbi” Liddle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Pam Shaul and husband Alvie of Randolph, Utah; Vivian Ellingford and husband Garry of Evanston, Wyoming; three grandchildren; Brooke Lewis and companion Ammon Hottel; Joshua Lewis of Green River, Wyoming; Heath Lewis and fiancé Kortney Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five great-grandchildren, Kelci Revelli and fiancé Dylan Rohrer; Adrienne Revelli; Kierstyn Revelli; Shaddix Lewis and Deegan Lewis.

She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Essie Peters; husband, Herbert Lewis; one daughter, Nancy Lewis who died in infancy.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Kendra’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 222 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services will be in the Riverview Cemetery.Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.