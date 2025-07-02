Kennard Bigler (September 6, 1933 – June 12, 2025)

Kennard Bigler, age 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 12, 2025, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Kennard lived a full and remarkable life defined by love, hard work, and deep devotion to his family.

Born in Raymond, Idaho, on September 6, 1933, to Arnold Bigler and Luella (Tuescher) Bigler, Kennard grew up with strong values that stayed with him throughout his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 before settling in Green River, where he and his wife, Carol Bigler, built a life together. They celebrated 70 years of marriage—a true testament to their love and partnership.

For over four decades, Kennard worked as a mine supervisor at FMC Trona Mine in Green River. His unmatched work ethic, leadership, and dedication made a lasting impact on his colleagues and the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kennard was not only industrious but full of life and joy. He had a passion for horseback riding, roping cattle, rodeos, playing golf, dancing, and traveling. Whether working hard or enjoying a day outdoors, Kennard always brought energy, humor, and generosity to every experience.

He was predeceased by his beloved son, Terry Bigler; parents, Arnold and Luella Bigler; sisters, Sue Cannon and LaRae Somers; grandson, Clint Bigler; and nephews, David Kelly and Michael Grubb, and his brother-in-law and dear friend, Ronnie Hale, dear friend, Marna Grubb, brother-in-law, Wes Somers and brother-in-law, Mahlon Grubb.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol Bigler of Dunwoody, Georgia; his son, Wesley Bigler, and his wife, Lori Jones of Atlanta; his grandchildren, Lauren McClintock and her husband, Bryan McClintock of Atlanta, and Tyler Bigler and his wife, Melissa Bigler of Fort Collins, Colorado; his great-grandchildren, Weslyn, Cameron, and Elliot McClintock; his sister, Eve Hale of South Jordan, Utah, and her daughters, Nicole Hale, Tiffany Hale, and Cassie Hale of Las Vegas; his niece, Melanie Suhr, and her husband, Gary Suhr, and their children: Jake Suhr and his wife, Becky Suhr, and their daughters, Kyah and Paityn; Molly Mullen and her husband, Tom Mullen of Seward, Nebraska; his nephew, Rick Somers, and his wife, Veronica Somers, and their daughters, Lindsey and Christine Rees; Christine and her husband, Jake Rees, and their children, Olivia Rees of Mountain View, and Jackson Rees of Great Falls, Montana; his nieces, Pam Somers, Kim Somers, and Robin Hohenshelt and her husband, Jerry Hohenshelt; Robin’s children: Candice Anderson of West Jordan, Utah; Landon Anderson of Phoenix, Arizona; and Dalton and his wife, Juliana of South Jordan, Utah; his niece, Cindy Gunter (Green River); his nephews, Troy Gunter and his wife, Anna Gunter (Wheatland); Chad Gunter (Ogden, Utah), and his sons, Xander and Brekkun Gunter; and his great-nephew, Dru Somers of Dayton, Washington.

Kennard’s life was one of purpose, warmth, and deep love for his family. His legacy will live on through the values he instilled and the memories cherished by all who knew him.

In accordance with his wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service in Green River.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.