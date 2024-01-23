Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Weskamp (May 2, 1943 – January 19, 2024)

Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Weskamp was born May 2, 1943, in Hawthorne, Nevada to Louise (Vignolo) and George Weskamp. He passed away on his own terms, at home, from renal failure on January 19, 2024.

Ken attended School in Elko, Nevada and moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1968. Ken married Val Jean Pedersen and they later divorced. He met Caroline Caudell, and they married in 1997. They built an adventurous life together that included following their five children and two stepchildren around for all their activities.

Ken had a love of speed that started when he bought his first motorcycle from Sears and Roebuck when he was 11 years old. Thus began his amateur career in racing: flat track, desert racing, arena cross and outdoor motocross. He built the first motocross track in Rock Springs, donating time and equipment to the cause. He had to hang up the motocross boots, racing his last race at the age of 74. He moved on to a Side by Side and had to have the one with the most power.

When Ken wasn’t racing motorcycles, you would find him snow machining, hiking, hunting, fishing and camping in the great Wyoming outdoors. His hunting career culminated in a large 6-point Elk who has been christened Ralph. Later in life he joined all his online buddies playing Call of Duty on the X box.

Ken shared his love of motorcycles, and outdoor activities with all of his children. He was never happier than when he got to spend time with them. From following basketball games, riding motorcycles, racing RC cars, following cheer leading or camping and fishing; as long as he had his wife, children, or grandchildren with him, he was happy. His family was his pride and joy.

Besides Caroline and the kids, his second love was gambling. Many memories were made with Ken and his harem of ladies that included his wife, mother in in law and several other lady friends on trips to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Laughlin, or Riverton.

Ken had his own business for many years using heavy equipment to plow oil field roads and do general dirt work. Ken worked for the City of Rock Springs as the Superintendent of the Water Department for more than 26 years, retiring in 2014.

Ken is survived by his wife, Caroline (Caudell) Weskamp and his children. sons, Monty (Melissa) Kimball: Mike (Heidi) Caudell; Nick (Mary) Seals; daughters, Jasmine (Jason) Thompson; Trinity Weskamp; and stepdaughters, Nazee (Trent) Treweek; and Roxanne (Adam) Kearl; twenty-two grandchildren, Jennifer, Kiarra (Kyle); Shania; Sable; Sterling; Bailey; Brinlee; Jayson; Alexis; Olivia; Kennedy; Maverick; Manning; Claire; Aria; Stark; Braxton; Payton; Cy; Ryker; and Ayzin; three great-grandchildren, Astraya; Tru and Rori; several nieces and nephews.

Ken joins his brothers, Carl (Helen) Weskamp and Brad (Kathie) Hess as well as his parents in heaven.

A celebration of life will be conducted on February 9, 2024 from 5-9 p.m. at Sante Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Please dress casually or in motocross attire, and come share a meal, a story and some laughs in celebration of Ken’s impact on our lives.

In Ken’s words, flowers die, donations last. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ken’s name to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.