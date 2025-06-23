Kenneth ‘Kenney’ Wayne McCormick Jr (Aug. 9, 1966 – June 15, 2025)

Kenneth ‘Kenney’ Wayne McCormick Jr. 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, June 15, 2025 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for 52 years.

He was born August 9, 1966, in Louisiana, Missouri; the son of Kenneth Wayne McCormick Sr. and Velma Charlene Irvin McCormick.

He later moved to Rock Springs, where he attended schools and build lifelong connections that he cherished deeply.

Kenney married the love of his life Michelle Bozner May 25, 2024 in Superior.

Kenney dedicated much of his life to his work. A career that spanned over 35 years. He was a valued construction worker at Elkhorn Construction for 15 years, after which he continued his career at PacifiCorp, where he committed another 20 years as a mechanic until he transitioned to long-term disability.

Beyond his profession, Kenney was a man of many passions. He found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as camping, fishing; boating, hunting and gambling. He could light up a room with his sense of humor and keep everyone laughing. He loved taking rides out in the desert on his side by side; soaking up nature’s vast beauty. Above all Kenny cherished moments spent with family creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle McCormick of Superior; father, Kenneth Wayne McCormick Sr. of Rock Springs; two sons, Billy Peterson and wife Shavis of Maine, Ben Peterson of Superior; two daughters, Anna Peterson and Devin “Jackass” of Superior; Sarah Currier and Zach of Rock Springs; one brother, LeRoy McCormick of Rock Springs; two sisters, Laura Hart and husband David of Rock Springs, Crystal Kleinlein and husband Eddie of Rock Springs; six grandchildren, little Billy, Taylor, Dylen, Bailee, Troy, Kayla; several great-grandchildren; one aunt, Alice Dawson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma McCormick; one son, Wyatt Kalivas; paternal grandparents, William and Mary McCormick; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Laura Irvin.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025 at Marsky Ball Park, Superior, Wyoming.

In honoring his wishes, the family invites those who knew Kenney to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Though we grieve his passing, we find comfort in the memories shared and the love he instilled in our hearts. Kenneth’s legacy will continue to live on through the lives he impacted. May he rest in peace and eternal harmony.