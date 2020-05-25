Kenneth Leroy Morgan (May 30, 1923 – May 20, 2020)

Kenneth Leroy Morgan, 96, passed away May 20, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. He was born May 30, 1923, in Yale, Iowa. He was the son of Alpha and Stella Fickes Morgan.

In June, 1940, he enlisted in the United States Army as a private. He was home on leave when Pearl Harbor was bombed, but immediately returned to his duty station. He went to Iceland and then across Europe. He was wounded in Metz, France. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart while serving there.

He came home and met Monica Siegel at a USO (United Service Organization) event. They married on June 30, 1945. They raised 4 children during his years in the service. He retired as a Major in 1963. Ken and Monica divorced in 1969.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After retirement from the service, he went into construction work in California, Colorado and Wyoming. He owned a Western Auto Store with his oldest brother. He purchased and managed three nursing homes in Riverton, Rawlins, and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He married Lois Bertschinger in October, 1969. In their retirement they traveled all over the world, including Russia, Australia, Africa, France, Canada, Mexico and many parts of the United States.

Ken loved and enjoyed Wyoming. He was a fisherman, boater, and skier. Flying his plane brought him joy.

Traveling and camping in his RV, was also a favorite past time. He eventually moved to Arizona year round to get out of the cold and to a lower altitude. He had a passion for golfing and played a round whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son Terry, his brothers Donald (Virgie), George (Alice), Alpha Junior (Loretta), Claire (Erna), Dwight (Connie), and Clyde. He was also preceded in death by sisters Donna (Richard) Hughes, Joan (Ola) Jones and Edith Ann McClain and his daughter-in-law Barbara.

He is survived by his wife Lois, his children Dennis Morgan, Nancy Sue (Wayne) Koerner, and Deborah (Larry) Shaw, sisters Carol Lennamon, Virginia (Karl) Conner and Vicki Morgan, grandchildren Terry, Michelle, Crystal, David, Trish, Annette (Gianna), Tina (Brian), Paula, Wayne (Chrissy), Larry, Ron (Reta), Dawnessa (Brandon), as well as, 28 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grand children and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was cremated and private services will be held in Loma, Colorado.