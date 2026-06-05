Kenneth W. Hemphill (July 14, 1949 – June 1, 2026)

Kenneth W. Hemphill, 76, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2026.



He was born July 14, 1949 in Billings Montana; the son of Walter R. and Vivian R. Hemphill. He attended schools in Billings and proudly graduated from Billings High School in 1967.



Ken dedicated 37 years to his career as the owner and operator of Hemphill Trucking, a business he managed with great skill and passion until his retirement in April 2006. His commitment to his work and community was admired by all who knew him.



He married Nona K. Gaensslen in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1994



Survivors include his wife, Nona K. Hemphill of Scottsdale, Arizona, who stood by his side throughout their journey together. He leaves behind his three sons: Bradley Hemphill and wife Shelly of Chandler, Arizona; Kent Hemphill and wife Victoria of Green River; and Kevin Hemphill and wife Natalie of Syracuse, Utah. Ken’s legacy lives on through his step-son, Robbie Lee and wife Carla of Green River, and step-daughter, Carol Coberley of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a proud grandfather to 13 grandchildren, who were the light of his life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Vivian Hemphill.



Funeral Services will be conducted 10:00 am Friday, June 12, 2026 at the Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, Montana. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Mount View Cemetery following services.



The family respectfully requests donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com where memories and messages of support can be extended to the Hemphill family during this difficult time.



Ken’s warmth, dedication, and kindness will be forever remembered by those who were fortunate enough to have known and loved him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.