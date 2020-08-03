Kenneth Wayne Fiscus (March 23, 1964 – July 31, 2020)

Kenneth Wayne Fiscus, 56, died at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Kenneth was born on March 23, 1964 in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Kenneth and Leota Fiscus.

He married Juliandra Byrd on September 8, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kenneth was a hardworking, fun-loving husband, father, and son who loved to spend his time outdoors hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Juliandra Fiscus; sons Chance Fiscus, James Byrd, Bryan Byrd; mother Leota Fiscus; brothers Delmer Fiscus, Lance Fiscus; as well as several grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Fiscus, sister Dawn Wharff, and his grandparents.

Kenneth will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones.

A private Celebration of life will be held by the family on August 6, 2020.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.