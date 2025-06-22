Kerry Kaye (Crane) Barbero (May 20, 1971 – June 17, 2025)

Kerry Kaye (Crane) Barbero, 54, of Springfield, Oregon died June 17, 2025, of natural causes from cancer and Cystic Fibrosis. Kerry was born in Denver to Donald and Mary Crane. She grew up in western Colorado and attended college at Colorado State and the University of Oregon, where she earned a master’s in historic preservation.

Kerry was an active supporter of the Shelton McMurphy Johnson House, serving as a long-time curator (2001-2021) and as a former director.

Kerry was an award-winning author of short stories on her blog Noir Kitty Mews (2015-2022) and published author of Pirates & Pussycats The Hunt for White Tail’s Treasure in 2024.

Kerry is survived by the love of her life and husband of 31 years, David of Springfield; parents Don and Mary Crane, and sister Kelly Crane, all of Montrose, Colorado; in-laws Donald and Sara Barbero of Rock Springs; brother-and-sister-in law Jim and Gail Barbero, and niece and nephew Jake and Bela Barbero, all of Cheyenne; goddaughters Isabella, Audrianna, and Jade Goss, all of Florida.

Kerry was preceded in death by grandparents William Leonard and Ruth Crane, and Forrest and Georgia Graham, all of Aurora, Colorado. No services will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and friends at a future date.

I lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shelter Animal Resource Alliance (S.A.R.A) at

https://www.sarastreasures.org/How_To_Help/Donation.html or https://gofund.me/c31fe263.