Kerry Len Hehr (December 1, 1944 – February 21, 2023)

Kerry Len Hehr, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 52 years and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was born December 1, 1944 in Cheyenne, Wyoming; the son of Emil G. Hehr and Beuna E. Nolan Hehr Metzler.

Mr. Hehr attended schools in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was a 1962 graduate of East High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Susan Taliaferro July 9, 1994 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Hehr was a United States Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam.

He worked for Jim Bridger Power Plant for 26 years and retired in 2006 as a Maintenance Foreman.

Kerry was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Green River Aerie 2350.

He enjoyed hunting; watching football; completing projects around home and playing golf every chance he could get.

Survivors include his wife Susan Hehr of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Chandra Hehr Westerfield and husband Brian of Charlottesville, Virginia, Valerie Van Matre Persky and husband Donald of San Francisco, California; one daughter-in-law, Lara Cummins Hehr of Omaha, Nebraska; one son, Donald Van Matre III and wife Evelyn of Sinclair, Wyoming; one brother, Loni Hehr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one sister Kathy Hehr Alden of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Lochlan, Kyra, Koen, Ryker, Hanna, Louis, Susan, David, Megan, several cousins; nieces; and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Preston Hehr; paternal grandparents, Friedrich Hehr and wife Elizabeth Kreig Hehr Schneidmiller; maternal grandparents, William Nolan and Dora Smiley Nolan.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com