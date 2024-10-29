Ketamine Treatment Now Offered at High Point Counseling

“Our mission is to provide exceptional care and support to individuals and families struggling with mental health challenges. We are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment where our clients can feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings. We strive to make a positive impact on the mental health of our community by promoting mental wellness, reducing stigma, and advocating for better access to mental health services. We are committed to making a difference, one client at a time.”

At High Point Counseling, we are proud to offer a cutting-edge treatment option for those facing mental health challenges: Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP). This transformative approach combines the fast-acting relief of ketamine with the support and guidance of a skilled therapist, providing hope to individuals dealing with conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more.

Why Ketamine?

Ketamine is an FDA-approved pharmaceutical that has been used as an anesthetic for over 50 years. In recent years, researchers have discovered that when used in lower doses than what is required for anesthesia, ketamine can be highly effective in treating a variety of mental health conditions. Ketamine is a powerful tool in mental health treatment, particularly for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and other conditions that have not responded to traditional therapies. Its unique properties help promote neuroplasticity, allowing the brain to form new neural connections, which may be key in healing trauma and improving mood.

What Is Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy?

Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) integrates ketamine’s therapeutic effects with talk therapy. In this safe and guided setting, ketamine helps clients access emotions, memories, and insights that may be difficult to reach through standard therapeutic approaches alone. The presence of a trained therapist ensures that clients can process these experiences meaningfully, leading to lasting change.

Conditions Treated with KAP:

Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

Anxiety Disorders

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Bipolar Disorder

Substance Use Disorders

Why Choose KAP at High Point Counseling?

Our approach to KAP at High Point Counseling is rooted in compassion and expertise. We provide a safe, supportive environment where clients can experience the benefits of ketamine while engaging in deep therapeutic work. Each session is carefully designed to ensure a holistic experience, and we tailor treatments to each individual’s needs.

What to Expect

KAP sessions typically begin with an initial assessment, followed by a series of sessions in which ketamine is administered under medical supervision. After each session, a therapist helps clients integrate the insights gained into their everyday lives. This combination of medication and therapy can lead to rapid improvements, often within just a few sessions.

Is KAP Right for You?

If you’ve been struggling with mental health challenges that haven’t responded to traditional treatments, KAP may be a powerful option to explore. The team at High Point Counseling is here to guide you every step of the way, from assessment to integration.

If you’re ready to explore a new path to healing, reach out to High Point Counseling today to learn more about our Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy program. Together, we can unlock the potential for meaningful, lasting change.

“I am truly amazed at how good I feel after undergoing 6 weeks of Ketamine infusions under the knowledge and thoughtful, careful care of an inspired professional. I also worked with an amazing trauma therapist. The combination has been life-changing. I was a shy, scared little girl growing up. I have always tried to hide and not let my light shine. After my daughter died at the age of 12, I sunk even further into my disconnection, depression, and disassociation. I was numbing my way through life and hoping it would end soon. It took me 20 years of drowning in grief to reach out for help. Ketamine therapy has been a life-changing experience for me. I know it is a journey and not a destination. I’ll still have bad days. Because that’s just life. But today, I feel proud of myself for the progress I have made. I’m putting myself first for the first time ever, and– I’m hopeful and grateful.”

Services Offered:

Therapy (Individual, Couples & Marriage, Adolescent, Child/Play, Family, and Premarital Counseling)

Psychological Testing

Psychiatric Services

EyeDetect

Ketamine

TMS Therapy

Contact Us:

Phone: 307-212-8014

Website: www.highpointcounseling.com

1208 Hilltop Dr., Suite 103, Rock Springs

541 E Flaming Gorge Way Suite E Green River