Kevin Alvesteffer (December 18, 1954-November 20, 2023)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Alvesteffer, a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. Kevin departed from this world and was welcomed into heaven Nov. 20, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, commitment, and unwavering dedication to those he held dear.

Kevin was born in Bay City, Michigan on Dec. 18, 1954, growing up in a close-knit Catholic family with his two sisters, Pam and Becky. From an early age, Kevin displayed a sense of responsibility and a strong moral compass, qualities that would later define his remarkable career in law enforcement.

After completing his education, Kevin pursued his passion for justice by becoming a police officer in Wyoming. His commitment to upholding the law and protecting the community earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the citizens he served. Kevin’s selfless dedication to public service reflected his deep sense of duty and his desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In addition to his professional achievements, Kevin found joy and fulfillment in his roles as a father and grandfather. He was a devoted father and a guiding force in the lives of his three children, Chad, Kelly, and Heather. Kevin’s family was the center of his universe, and he reveled in the simple pleasures of spending quality time with them and creating cherished memories that will endure for generations. Kevin’s love extended beyond his immediate family, reaching the hearts of his grandchildren, who were a constant source of joy and pride for him. As a doting grandfather, Kevin reveled in the laughter, curiosity, and boundless energy of his grandchildren, creating special moments that will forever be etched in their memories. Whether sharing stories, playing games, or offering words of wisdom, Kevin’s presence was a beacon of warmth and love for the younger generation. His legacy will continue to thrive through the values he instilled in his children and grandchildren, creating a lasting impact that transcends generations.

After many years of service in Wyoming, Kevin made the decision to return to his roots in Michigan after retiring from the Sweetwater County Sheriffs Office in 2013. Recently, he had the opportunity to experience the beauty of Washington, where Kevin embraced new adventures and continued to build a life filled with love and happiness.

Kevin’s untimely departure leaves a void that can never be filled, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy of integrity, compassion, and love will be carried forward by his children, Chad, Kelly, and Heather, who will undoubtedly continue to make him proud.

He leaves behind three children, Chad Alvesteffer (wife, Angela), Kelly Smith (husband, Randy), Heather Vetas (husband, Jack). He also leaves behind several grandchildren. Breanne, Keedan, Trent, Alexis, Brooklyn, Tate, Hudson, Hadley, Aria and Elsi. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Kevin’s life will be announced as the details are available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to NSSF’s Project ChildSafe in Kevin’s memory. He was a very strong advocate for gun safety with children.

May you rest in peace, dear dad. Your impact on the lives of those around you will be remembered and cherished always.