Kevin D. Becenti (September 17, 1983 – December 19, 2022)

Kevin D. Becenti, 39, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born September 17, 1983 in Okinawa, Japan, the son of Oliver D. Becenti and Tomacita V. Ranger Becenti.

Kevin attended schools in Green River and was a 2002 graduate of Green River High School. He later attended University of Wyoming and received an Associate’s Degree in Rangeland Ecology and also Watershed Management. Kevin worked for Bureau of Land Management for 18 months as an Environmental Consultant.

He was a member of The Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kevin enjoyed skiing,snowboarding, golfing, hiking, cooking, boxing, mechanics, loved making people laugh and loved his family especially his daughter, nieces, and nephews.

His clans are Tόdich’ii’nii (Bitter Water clan), Tό’áhání (Born for the near water), Tόchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water), Kinyaa’áanii (The Towering House).

Survivors include his parents, Oliver and Tomacita Becenti of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Keilynn Elizabeth Muldner of Buckeye, Arizona; one brother, Ryan D. Becenti and love Jenny of Green River, Wyoming; four sisters, Deana L. Becenti of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Daina C. Machado and husband Joey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Danae S. Schriever and husband Samuel; Delaina F. Becenti of Green River, Wyoming; paternal grandfather Wallace Becenti Sr. of Naschitti, New Mexico; one aunt Bernadine, six uncles, Tom Jr.; Thomas; Edison; Domingues; Emerson; Wallace Jr.; eight nieces, Gracee; Tomacita; Ariana; Augustine; Teegan; Chevelle; Evelyn; two nephews, Edmund and Levearl

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Grace Becenti; maternal grandparents, Tom Ranger Sr. and wife Berenice.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at The Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.