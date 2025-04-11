Kevin Gary Sloan (Aug. 16, 1956 – April 8, 2025)

Kevin Gary Sloan, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Farson, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 16, 1956 to Thomas and Norma Sloan, he was raised in Lima, MT and graduated from Lima, MT High School in 1974.

On August 7, 1974, Kevin married Jodie Meskimen, together they had two beautiful daughters and later divorced.

While Kevin was in high school, he worked in a café, flipping burgers and also worked at a gas station in Lima, MT. He then established his career in the oil field and worked as a rig hand, tool pusher, consultant and a pumper.

Kevin retired on February of 2022 and began working on restoring his old truck and doing other actives he had always dreamed of doing but never had the time to do before.

He married Laura Hodder on March 24, 2000, together they had a son. He loved his family, including his step-daughter, he was very good to all of them.

In his younger years Kevin enjoyed photography and hunting. As he grew older his interest shifted to fishing, camping, and restoring old trucks. He loved to spend most of his time with his best friend Jake, who is a border collie, blue healer mix dog. You rarely ever saw Kevin without his dog. He even took him to work with him every day for the last few years before his retirement.

Kevin was a jack of all trade’s kind of guy, he could fix almost anything. He knew how to weld, was a pretty good mechanic, did some carpentry work at home, and he even understood electrical work pretty well.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma in late April of 2024. Him and his wife spent most of the year in a battle to save his life. Sadly, he lost the battle on April 8, 2025 and went home to be with the Lord. He had lots of friends and will be missed dearly by his family, dogs and many other friends.

Survivors include his wife of Eden; son Cody Sloan of Laramie; daughters Michelle Sloan of Riverton, Korin Shimek of Fort Collins, CO, Melissa Lenart of Farson; brothers Thomas Sloan Jr. of Lima, MT; sisters Linda Cochran of Lima, MT, Mary Ann Rose of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Rylee and Ashtyn Shimek.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Sr. and Norma Sloan, brothers Ted Sloan, Randy Sloan and James Sloan, paternal grandparents Clifford and Elizabeth Calvert, maternal grandparents Lyal and Edna Lockyer.

A celebration of life will be held on April 19th 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Farson Eden Community center with a luncheon to follow.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.