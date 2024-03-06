Kevin R. Shelton (February 11, 1994 – February 26, 2024)

Kevin R. Shelton (30) of Lewiston, Idaho passed away of a sudden illness on February 26, 2024 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho with his family by his side.

Kevin was born February 11,1994 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended elementary, middle and high school in Green River, Wyoming graduating Salutatorian with his class in 2012. Kevin attended the University of Wyoming on a Trustee scholarship. Following his education at the University of Wyoming, he was employed with Swinerton Renewable Energy and then Solv Renewable Energy as an Electrical Supervisor, traveling around the country installing solar farms.

Kevin truly enjoyed the Wyoming outdoor way of life. He liked hunting elk in the Red Desert, deer hunting on Fossil Ridge, sage hen hunting on Sand Butte and the annual Springer pheasant hunt in Hawk Springs, Wyoming. Kevin enjoyed fishing at the gorge, and fishing the Big Wood and Big Lost rivers in Idaho. He also liked camping at locations all around Wyoming, and riding 4 wheelers and side by sides any chance he got. Kevin had a very special mechanical gift and enjoyed working at first on his Chevy ZR2 and then his Chevy ¾ ton Duramax. He had a love of computers and video games; building several gaming computers for himself and friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kevin enjoyed his work especially the comradery of his coworkers and the friendships that he made all over the country at his different job sites. Kevin had a great smile, constant twinkle in his eye and a great sense of humor. He was a diehard fan of Seinfeld and could quote Seinfeld lines for hours with his brother, Uncle Jeff and Cousin Eric. Kevin will be deeply missed by all of those that had the privilege to meet him.

Kevin is survived by parents Greg and Shelli Shelton of Green River, Wyoming, brother Chris Shelton and his companion Josie Hall of Safford, Arizona, his companion Izzy Stamper of Lewiston, Idaho, grandparents Mike and Mary Morris of Sun City West, Arizona, and grandfather Robert Shelton of Pocatello, Idaho. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Barbara Shelton of Pocatello, Idaho, uncle Doug Fisher of Moscow, Idaho and cousin Scott Young of McMinnville, Oregon.

A celebration of life will be held in Green River, Wyoming at a later date.

In lieu of plants or flowers we would ask that you consider a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com in Kevin’s name.