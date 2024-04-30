Kevin Todd Hafner (February 7, 1968 – April 29, 2024)

Kevin Todd Hafner, 56, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Kevin was born February 7, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Henry Albert Hafner and Jonelle Marie Bozner.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1986 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Kevin married Tracy Lynn Sturgeon on September 19, 2015 in Cora, Wyoming.

Kevin worked for the Civic Center, City Recreation Department, Western Wyoming Community College Aquatics Center and spent the last 23 years as a Firefighter for City of Rock Springs Fire Department.

He enjoyed, golfing, playing pickleball, racquetball, and handball, side by side rides, hunting at the family cabin, and spending time with his family.

Kevin had a smile that was contagious, and you could always count on him to be teasing or joking with someone. He was always willing to help the community and made new friends wherever he went. Kevin never shied away from a project or an opportunity to teach his kids how to do things right.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Hafner of Rock Springs; three sons, Konner Hafner; Gunnar Ewald; Landon Ewald; two daughters, Kia Hafner; Carrie Sturgeon; two brothers, Michael Hafner and wife Denise of Port Charlotte, Florida; Cory Hafner and wife Cassie of Rock Springs; one sister, Cynthia “Cindy” Hafner of Rock Spring; nieces and nephews, Michael Paul Hafner and wife Katie; Adison Hafner and wife Johanna; Haley Hafner; Corryn Hafner; Hadley Hafner; Dylen Turcato; Jasmine Turcato; as well as several cousins.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024 at SCM Parish Center, 663 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Casual dress is requested.

His wife is taking care of the flowers. The family respectfully requests donations in Kevin’s memory be made to Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Kevin Hafner Memorial Fund, 1575 Dewar Drive #100, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.