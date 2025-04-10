Key Conference Weekend Looms for Rock Springs, Green River Soccer Squads

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A pivotal stretch of Class 4A West soccer is set to unfold this weekend as both Green River and Rock Springs face off against top-tier competition in a two-day home-and-home slate with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.

Friday’s Doubleheaders: Kelly Walsh and Natrona Roll Into Town

On Friday, No. 1-ranked Kelly Walsh visits Rock Springs for a showdown with the Tigers. The girls match begins at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m. Simultaneously, Green River will host Natrona County with games at the same times.

TRN Media will be live streaming the Green River games Friday with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

For the Lady Wolves, currently sitting second in the 4A West, Friday marks the beginning of a massive weekend. Wins over Natrona and Kelly Walsh could catapult Green River to the top of the conference standings.

On the boys’ side, Rock Springs (4-1 in conference) trails only undefeated Jackson. Wins over Kelly Walsh on Friday and Natrona County on Saturday would keep the Tigers firmly in second and potentially put them in position to challenge for first, depending on Jackson’s results.

Saturday’s Swaps: Green River Hosts Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs Gets Natrona

Saturday flips the schedule as Kelly Walsh heads to Green River and Natrona County visits Rock Springs. Matches kick off at 10 a.m. for the girls and noon for the boys at both sites.

This weekend marks a true test for the Lady Wolves, who will need to play their best soccer in back-to-back days to claim a spot atop the 4A West. They’ll face a Kelly Walsh team that sits undefeated in conference play (4-0) and has dominated opponents all season.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs’ boys must hold off a surging Kelly Walsh squad (3-1 in conference) on Friday and then take care of business against seventh-place Natrona County (1-3) on Saturday.

Current Standings Snapshot

In the boys’ standings, Jackson leads the pack at 4-0, with Rock Springs close behind at 4-1 with their lone loss coming from Jackson. Kelly Walsh follows in third with a 3-1 mark, while Green River sits fourth at 2-2-1.

For the girls, Kelly Walsh tops the standings at 4-0, with Green River right behind at 4-1. Jackson (3-1), Natrona (2-1-1), and Rock Springs (2-3) round out the top five.