Kick Off 2023 At The 8th Annual Kari’s Access Award Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser

There’s no better way to ring in the new year than supporting a worthy cause!
THE 8TH ANNUAL KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH!
Tickets are on sale now at the following locations:
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
- Green River Chamber of Commerce
- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Central Administration Building
- Johnny Mac’s
- Marty’s Restaurant
Single tickets available for $35 or 2 for $60 prior to the event
Tables for 10 also available!*
*Tables are limited and starting at $500 which includes two bottles of wine and a table gift!
Become an event sponsor on one of three different levels by contacting Larry Fusselman at (307) 350-5267.
“Our focus has always been about helping School District No. 1 students find the resources to participate in activities that can enhance their learning and personal growth, through non-traditional scholarships. Kari’s Access Awards is designed open to these for individual students to help bring out the best in each of them, one child at a time!”Larry Fusselman, Founder and Father of Kari