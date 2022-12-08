Kick Off 2023 At The 8th Annual Kari’s Access Award Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser

Kick Off 2023 At The 8th Annual Kari’s Access Award Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser

There’s no better way to ring in the new year than supporting a worthy cause!

THE 8TH ANNUAL KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH!

Location

Sweetwater County Events Complex

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Time

6 PM to 9 PM

Tickets are on sale now at the following locations:

  • Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
  • Green River Chamber of Commerce
  • Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Central Administration Building
  • Johnny Mac’s
  • Marty’s Restaurant

Single tickets available for $35 or 2 for $60 prior to the event
Tables for 10 also available!*

*Tables are limited and starting at $500 which includes two bottles of wine and a table gift!

Become an event sponsor on one of three different levels by contacting Larry Fusselman at (307) 350-5267.

“Our focus has always been about helping School District No. 1 students find the resources to participate in activities that can enhance their learning and personal growth, through non-traditional scholarships. Kari’s Access Awards is designed open to these for individual students to help bring out the best in each of them, one child at a time!”

Larry Fusselman, Founder and Father of Kari

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8

Amanda Bruder is Rock Springs Main Street’s November Volunteer of the Month

Amanda Bruder is Rock Springs Main Street’s November Volunteer of the Month

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

Open Enrollment Health Insurance Begins November 1

Open Enrollment Health Insurance Begins November 1