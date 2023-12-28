Kick Off 2024 At The 9th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser

There’s no better way to ring in the new year than by supporting a worthy cause! The 9th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting is set to take place on January 13, 2024.

A wide variety of wines and beers, live entertainment, auction items, and appetizers will be featured.

*Patrons must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Sweetwater County Events Complex Time 6 PM to 9 PM

Tickets are on sale now at the following locations:

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Green River Chamber of Commerce

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Central Administration Building

Johnny Mac’s

Marty’s Restaurant

Single tickets are available for $35 or 2 for $60 before the event

Tables for 10 are also available and are limited.

*Tables can be reserved by calling 307-350-5267.

Become an event sponsor on one of three different levels by contacting Larry Fusselman at (307) 350-5267.

What is Kari’s Access Awards?

Kari’s Access Awards is a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, WhiteMountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School. The fund gives Sweetwater County School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. To date, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded over 500 non-tradition scholarships to local students of all ages.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and annual fundraisers. If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5667.

Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student, “One Child At A Time”!