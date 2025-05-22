 Kick Off Summer Right at Mansface Liquors

Memorial Day weekend is almost here! There’s no better way to celebrate than with a stop at Mansface Liquors, your go-to local destination for all things refreshing, cold, and just what the long weekend ordered.

Whether you’re firing up the grill, heading to the lake, or just planning to relax with friends, we’ve got everything you need to stock the cooler and keep the good times flowing.

Slushy Season is ON!

Looking for the ultimate cool-down? Try one of our alcoholic slushies—icy, bold, and dangerously delicious.

Beers, IPAs & Seltzers Galore

From crisp lagers to hop-heavy IPAs and fruity seltzers, our beer cooler is stacked with both familiar favorites and new discoveries. Not sure what to grab? Our friendly staff is always ready to help you find your next go-to.

Always Something New

We keep it fresh! New products arrive weekly, so there’s always something exciting to check out. Whether you’re an adventurous sipper or loyal to a label, you’ll find plenty to love on our shelves.

Cool Bonus: Free Ice With Your Purchase

Now through June, spend $20 and get a FREE bag of ice with your purchase.

Make Mansface Liquors Your First Stop This Memorial Day

Locally loved and fully stocked, we’re here to help you celebrate the long weekend right. Swing by, grab your favorites, and toast to the start of summer!

📍 Located at 777 Uinta Drive, Green River, open seven days a week

Follow us on Facebook 👇