Kick Off the Christmas Spirit with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County This Friday.

ROCK SPRINGS — There’s only a few more days until the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation kick off the Christmas season with their How NOVEMBER Stole Christmas event.

The halls of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be transformed into its very own MHSC-Whoville complete with games, cookie and ornament decorating activities, food, carolers, a visit from Santa Claus, and a special guest appearance from one of MHSC-Whoville’s very own citizens.

Free to the community, How NOVEMBER Stole Christmas is this Friday, November 30th from 6pm-8pm.

The event will start with the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Tree of Lights ceremonial lighting at 6pm followed by Santa’s arrival at 6:15. The first 200 people to visit Santa Claus will also receive a Christmas gift.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Tree of Lights will also include opportunities to sponsor lights and decorations on the tree located in the hospital’s main entrance in honor of loved ones.

Opportunities to sponsor will be available during the event as well as throughout December. Sponsorship opportunities range from $1-$100 and may be applied to the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information on the How NOVEMBER Stole Christmas event or the Tree of Lights, please contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation at 307-352-8234 or email Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com.