How to Get Through the Holiday Blues with Southwest Counseling

Christmas Season; ah a time for cheer, but for some individuals this isn’t necessarily a happy time.
The holiday season can bring joy and laughter, but it can also be stressful.
Social events, shopping, debt, and other pressures can lead to anxiety and depression.
There are a variety of other factors that can contribute to the “holiday blues” such as lack of sleep, over-scheduling, over-eating, or simply lack of planning.
More extreme causes for "holiday blues" can include death of a loved one, a romantic break up or lack of family and friend support.
If you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season, click HERE to learn about the resources available to you in your community.
You are not alone!
