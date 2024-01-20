Kickstart 2024 with Wyoming Trucks’ Top Exclusive Deals

It’s 2024! Are you thinking about upgrading your ride? At Wyoming Trucks’, we’re rolling out our New Year specials just for you! If you’re driving a vehicle from 2008 or newer, you’re in the perfect spot to seize this opportunity!

Exciting Offers Await You

  • Guaranteed Top Dollar for Your Trade: We value your current vehicle and promise the best possible trade-in deal.
  • ﻿﻿Below Market Value Pricing: All our vehicles are priced to give you the best deal, no exceptions.
  • ﻿﻿Inclusive Powertrain Warranty: Drive confidently, knowing that your new purchase includes a powertrain warranty, regardless of mileage.
  • Guaranteed Financing: We offer financing options to fit your needs. Income and down payment requirements apply, not all may qualify. See dealer for details.

Shop in Comfort! Don’t let Wyoming’s chilly weather stop you from finding your perfect vehicle. Visit our huge, heated showroom! With over 20 vehicles indoors, you can explore our selection in comfort, no matter the weather outside.

Why Consider an Upgrade?

  • Enhanced Performances: Feel the difference with newer models.
  • Advanced Features: Stay ahead with the latest technology.
  • Improved Efficiency: Save more on fuel in the long run.
  • ﻿﻿Peace of Mind: Newer models often mean fewer maintenance

Embrace the start of 2024 with a decision you’ll cherish. Let us guide you to a smoother, more thrilling upgrade to your ideal vehicle!

Wyoming Trucks
1503 Dewar Drive
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Send us an email

Contact us today!
Phone: (800) 941-0112
Main: (307) 352-6500
Lube: (307) 362-3812

Wyoming Trucks Hours
Mon-Fri: 8:30am – 6pm
Sat 8:30am – 5pm, Sun: CLOSED

